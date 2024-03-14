Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP Releases List of 8 Candidates for Upcoming LS Polls in Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party released the list of eight candidates for the Punjab Lok Sabha elections on Thursday, March 14. AAP-led Kejriwal's announcement comes as a major blow to the Congress-led INDIA Bloc, which is aiming to defeat the BJP at the Centre. Congress and AAP are part of the Opposition's alliance.

AAP has fielded Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Amritsar, Laljit Singh Bhullar to contest from Khadoor Sahib, Sushil Kumar Rinku from Jalandhar, Gurpreet Singh GP from Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Sangrur, Karamjit Anmol from Faridkot and Gurmeet Singh Khuddian from Bathinda.

Check Names Below:

Aam Aadmi Party releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Punjab pic.twitter.com/6mW1nwsjnQ — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2024

Earlier in February, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has said that his party will contest Lok Sabha Polls on all 13 seats in Punjab.