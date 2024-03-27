Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJD Announces First List of Candidates for Nominees

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday announced the first list of candidates for the upcoming general elections in Odisha. Chief Minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik announced the names of the candidates for the assembly constituencies. The CM himself will contest from Hinjili assembly constituency.

Here is the list of Assembly candidates announced by the BJD supremo:

Jagannath Saraka- Bissamkatak

Raghunath Gamango- Gunpur

Anusaya Majhi- Rayagada

Debesh Acharya- Bargarh

Rita Sahoo- Bijepur

Snehangini Churia- Atabira

Susanta Singh- Bhatli

Ashiwni Patra- Jaleswar

Subhasini Jena- Basta

Sanjib Mallick- Bhandaripokari

Prafulla Samal- Bhadrak

Bishnubrata Routray- Basudevpur

Sanjay Das- Dhamnagar

Byomkesh Ray- Chandbali

Pramila Malik- Bijharpur

Pranab Balbantray- Dharmasala

Sujata Sahoo- Jajpur

Pritiranjan Ghadei- Sukinda

Sudhir Samal- Dhenkanal

Prafulla Mallick- Kamakshyanagar

Nursingha Sahoo- Parjang

Mukesh Pal- Pallahara

Sushant Kumar Behera- Chendipada

Niranjan Pujari – Sonepur

Nihar Behera- Loisingha

Saroj Meher- Patnagarh

Kalikesh Nayarayan Singh Deo – Bolangir

Tukuni Sahu- Titilagarh

Rajendra Dholakia- Nuapada

Nabina Nayak- Umerkote

Ramesh Majhi- Jharigaon

Kaushalya Pradhani- Nabarangpur

Manohar Randhari- Dabugaon

Pradip Dishari- Lanjigarh

Dibyashankar Mishra- Junagarh

Puspendra SinghDeo- Dharmagarh

Latika Nayak- Bhawanipatna

Saluga Pradhan- G Udaygiri

Mahidhar Rana- Kantamal

Pradip Amat- Boudh

Debi Prasad Mishra- Badamba

Debi Tripathy- Banki

Sauvik Biswal- Cuttack-Choudwar

Ranendra Pratap Swain- Athagarh

Pramod Mallick- Niali

Chandra Sarathi Behera- Cuttack-Sadar

Arvind Mohapatra- Patkura

Pratap Deb- Aul

Dhruba Sahu- Rajnagar

Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak- Mahakalpada

Sunil Mohanty- Puri

Uma Samantaray- Brahmagiri

Sanjay Dasburma- Satyabadi

Rudrapratap Maharathy- Pipili

Bibhuti Balbantray- Jatni

Satyanarayan Pradhan- Ranpur

Ramesh Behera- Daspalla

Arun Sahoo- Nayagarh

Bikram Keshari Arukh- Bhanjanagar

Srikant Sahoo- Polsara

Latika Pradhan- Kabisuryanagar

Subhash Behera- Chattrapur

Sanghamitra Swain- Sorada

Naveen Patnaik- Hinjili

Bikram Panda- Gopalpur

Biplab Patra- Digapahandi

Chanmanya Nanda- Chikiti

Chandrasekhar Majhi- Kotpad

Raghuram- Koraput

Manas Madkami- Malkangiri

Badrinarayan Patra- Ghasipura

BJD Lok Sabha Candidates:

Sambalpur: Pranab Prakash Das

Sundargarh: Dilip Tirkey

Mayurbhanj: Sudam Marndi

Kendrapada: Anshuman Mohanty

Nabarangpur: Pradeep Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Manmath Routray

Koraput: Kausalaya Hikaka

Aska: Ranjita Sahoo

Kalahandi: Lambodar Nial

General elections will be held in India from 19 April 2024 to 1 June 2024 to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The elections will be held in seven phases and the results will be announced on 4 June 2024. This will be the largest-ever election in the world, surpassing the 2019 Indian general election, and will be the longest-held general elections in India with a total span of 44 days (excluding the first 1951–52 Indian general election). The incumbent prime minister Narendra Modi will be contesting elections for a third consecutive term.The election schedule for the 18th Lok Sabha was announced by the Election Commission of India on 16 March 2024, and with it the Model Code of Conduct came into effect.[12] The tenure of the 17th Lok Sabha is scheduled to end on 16 June 2024

