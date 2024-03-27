Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJD Announces First List of Candidates for Nominees
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 27, 2024 03:09 PM2024-03-27T15:09:39+5:302024-03-27T15:13:55+5:30
The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday announced the first list of candidates for the upcoming general elections ...
The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday announced the first list of candidates for the upcoming general elections in Odisha. Chief Minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik announced the names of the candidates for the assembly constituencies. The CM himself will contest from Hinjili assembly constituency.
Here is the list of Assembly candidates announced by the BJD supremo:
Jagannath Saraka- Bissamkatak
Raghunath Gamango- Gunpur
Anusaya Majhi- Rayagada
Debesh Acharya- Bargarh
Rita Sahoo- Bijepur
Snehangini Churia- Atabira
Susanta Singh- Bhatli
Ashiwni Patra- Jaleswar
Subhasini Jena- Basta
Sanjib Mallick- Bhandaripokari
Prafulla Samal- Bhadrak
Bishnubrata Routray- Basudevpur
Sanjay Das- Dhamnagar
Byomkesh Ray- Chandbali
Pramila Malik- Bijharpur
Pranab Balbantray- Dharmasala
Sujata Sahoo- Jajpur
Pritiranjan Ghadei- Sukinda
Sudhir Samal- Dhenkanal
Prafulla Mallick- Kamakshyanagar
Nursingha Sahoo- Parjang
Mukesh Pal- Pallahara
Sushant Kumar Behera- Chendipada
Niranjan Pujari – Sonepur
Nihar Behera- Loisingha
Saroj Meher- Patnagarh
Kalikesh Nayarayan Singh Deo – Bolangir
Tukuni Sahu- Titilagarh
Rajendra Dholakia- Nuapada
Nabina Nayak- Umerkote
Ramesh Majhi- Jharigaon
Kaushalya Pradhani- Nabarangpur
Manohar Randhari- Dabugaon
Pradip Dishari- Lanjigarh
Dibyashankar Mishra- Junagarh
Puspendra SinghDeo- Dharmagarh
Latika Nayak- Bhawanipatna
Saluga Pradhan- G Udaygiri
Mahidhar Rana- Kantamal
Pradip Amat- Boudh
Debi Prasad Mishra- Badamba
Debi Tripathy- Banki
Sauvik Biswal- Cuttack-Choudwar
Ranendra Pratap Swain- Athagarh
Pramod Mallick- Niali
Chandra Sarathi Behera- Cuttack-Sadar
Arvind Mohapatra- Patkura
Pratap Deb- Aul
Dhruba Sahu- Rajnagar
Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak- Mahakalpada
Sunil Mohanty- Puri
Uma Samantaray- Brahmagiri
Sanjay Dasburma- Satyabadi
Rudrapratap Maharathy- Pipili
Bibhuti Balbantray- Jatni
Satyanarayan Pradhan- Ranpur
Ramesh Behera- Daspalla
Arun Sahoo- Nayagarh
Bikram Keshari Arukh- Bhanjanagar
Srikant Sahoo- Polsara
Latika Pradhan- Kabisuryanagar
Subhash Behera- Chattrapur
Sanghamitra Swain- Sorada
Naveen Patnaik- Hinjili
Bikram Panda- Gopalpur
Biplab Patra- Digapahandi
Chanmanya Nanda- Chikiti
Chandrasekhar Majhi- Kotpad
Raghuram- Koraput
Manas Madkami- Malkangiri
Badrinarayan Patra- Ghasipura
BJD Lok Sabha Candidates:
Sambalpur: Pranab Prakash Das
Sundargarh: Dilip Tirkey
Mayurbhanj: Sudam Marndi
Kendrapada: Anshuman Mohanty
Nabarangpur: Pradeep Majhi
Bhubaneswar: Manmath Routray
Koraput: Kausalaya Hikaka
Aska: Ranjita Sahoo
Kalahandi: Lambodar Nial
#WATCH | Odisha CM and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik announces first list of candidates for the State Assembly elections.— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024
The CM himself will contest from Hinjili assembly constituency.
(Video: BJD) pic.twitter.com/LXYP2f01BL
General elections will be held in India from 19 April 2024 to 1 June 2024 to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The elections will be held in seven phases and the results will be announced on 4 June 2024. This will be the largest-ever election in the world, surpassing the 2019 Indian general election, and will be the longest-held general elections in India with a total span of 44 days (excluding the first 1951–52 Indian general election). The incumbent prime minister Narendra Modi will be contesting elections for a third consecutive term.The election schedule for the 18th Lok Sabha was announced by the Election Commission of India on 16 March 2024, and with it the Model Code of Conduct came into effect.[12] The tenure of the 17th Lok Sabha is scheduled to end on 16 June 2024