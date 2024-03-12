Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Likely To Release Second Candidate List Today, Including 25 Seats from Maharashtra

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to unveil its second roster of candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections today. Prior to this, the BJP had disclosed its initial list featuring 195 candidates. The party's central election committee convened on Monday, graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, Party President JP Nadda, and other prominent office bearers.

Reports indicate that during the meeting, discussions centered around constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Haryana. With elections potentially being announced post-March 13, both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its counterparts, the Congress and the Trinamool Congress, have commenced the process of unveiling their respective candidate lists. The BJP meeting specifically addressed around 100 seats. Anticipations are high for the BJP to release its second batch of Lok Sabha candidates either today or by tomorrow.



As of now, the BJP has not disclosed any candidates for several key states, including Maharashtra, Bihar, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu. Ongoing discussions regarding seat-sharing are particularly prominent in Maharashtra and Bihar. Negotiations are underway with the Akali Dal in Punjab and with the Shiv Sena-NCP alliance in Maharashtra. During the meeting, deliberations focused on potential candidates such as Nitin Gadkari for Nagpur, Pankaja Munde for Beed, Sudhir Mungantiwar for Chandrapur, and Raosaheb Danve for Jalna. The BJP meeting extensively addressed the allocation of the 25 seats in Maharashtra, with announcements of candidate names expected soon.

A discord within the Grand Alliance in the state has surfaced regarding certain constituencies. The BJP has urged Shinde's Shiv Sena to alter its candidates for five seats. Specifically, the BJP has proposed Sanjeev Naik for Thane, Swami Shantigiri Maharaj for Nashik, Samarjeet Ghatge or Dhananjay Mahadik for Kolhapur, and Vinay Kore for Hatkanangle. Furthermore, the BJP has recommended against fielding some incumbent Shiv Sena MPs, including Dhairyashil Mane for Hatkanangle, Hemant Patil for Hingoli, Bhavana Gawali for Washim Yavatmal, and Gajanan Kirtikar for Mumbai North West.