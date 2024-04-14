Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Release ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’, offers ….

On the Occasion of BR Ambedkar birth anniversary PM Narendra Modi released BJP manifesto named 'Modi Ki Guarantee'. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and party President JP Nadda were also present for this event. Modi Ki Guarantee also known as Sankalp Patra includes 14 promises.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "Today, in India's politics, 'Modi ki Guarantee' is considered as pure as 24-carat gold. So, I don't hesitate to say that BJP manifesto is the gold standard for the political parties in not only India but across the world."

This is Developing Story.....