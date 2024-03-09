Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chandrababu Naidu's TDP & Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Join NDA Ahead Of LS Polls

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by Chandrababu Naidu has decided to rejoin the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after a gap of six years. Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party has also joined the alliance, providing a boost to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA ahead of the 2024 General Elections. The announcement was made by TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, confirming the party's decision to join the NDA.

TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu, addressing the media on Friday, expressed confidence that the alliance would sweep the upcoming Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, which are expected to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls. He remarked on the current state of Andhra Pradesh, stating, "Andhra Pradesh has been destroyed badly. The BJP and the TDP coming together is a win-win situation for the country and the state."

The BJP national president, JP Nadda, welcomed the decision in a tweet, saying, "I wholeheartedly welcome the decision of Shri @ncbn and Shri @PawanKalyan to join the NDA family. Under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji, BJP, TDP, and JSP are committed to the progress of the country and the upliftment of the state and people of Andhra Pradesh."

A joint statement issued by the parties read, "Under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) as being committed for the progress of the country and the upliftment of state and people of Andhra Pradesh, have decided to contest the ensuing Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections together in Andhra Pradesh."

Highlighting the historical association between the BJP and TDP, the statement noted their past collaborations. "The BJP and TDP have a very old relationship together. TDP joined NDA in 1996 and has worked together successfully in Atal Ji's and Narendra Modi Ji' government. In 2014, the TDP and the BJP fought the Lok Sabha election and assembly election together," it stated.

Regarding the seat-sharing formula, TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to finalize the details. According to media reports, the BJP will contest eight Lok Sabha seats, Jana Sena will receive 30 Assembly seats, and TDP is expected to contest 17 Lok Sabha seats and 145 Assembly seats. The specific constituencies for each party were also discussed during the meeting.

