Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Candidate Under Fire for Allegedly Distributing Money in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha elections are just a few days away. All political parties are busy campaigning. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, a case of distribution of money during election campaigning has come to light. Congress candidate Manikam Tagore, who is contesting from Virudhunagar constituency in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu, has been accused of distributing money to people during the election campaign.

In the video clip shared on social media, Tagore can be seen distributing cash to people present at an election campaign event in Virudhunagar. Superintendent of Police BK Aravind said the video clip of Manickam Tagore distributing cash in Madurai was genuine. Earlier on Wednesday, Manikam Tagore addressed the public during an election campaign in Madurai.

On the other hand, while interacting with the media, Manikam Tagore praised the Congress manifesto (Nyay Patra) for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections. "There is a lot of enthusiasm among the people here in this program of Mahalaxmi. Our manifesto talks about people. People are responding positively to our 'Nyay Patra'," Tagore said.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu, Tagore said the people of Tamil Nadu were with Chief Minister MK Stalin despite his visit to the southern state. "No matter how many times Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits his state, he will be rejected by the Tamil people. Tamil Nadu stands by Chief Minister MK Stalin and will achieve his goal of winning all Lok Sabha seats in the state," Tagore said.

#WATCH | Madurai, Tamil Nadu: Money being distributed to people during Congress candidate for Virudhunagar constituency, Manickam Tagore's election campaign yesterday.



(Viral video confirmed by Madurai SP) pic.twitter.com/Kd1UJyZB2i — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2024

Elections to all the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu will be held in the first phase on April 19. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance comprising the Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI(M), IUML,MMK, KMDK, TVK and AIFB had won 38 of the 39 seats.