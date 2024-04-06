Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Releases List of 40-Star Campaigners for Tripura

Congress released a list of 40-star campaigners for Tripura. Leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi were among the campaigners.

On Friday, the Congress party released its manifesto for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi. The manifesto, titled 'Nyay Patra,' was unveiled by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, and other party leaders.

Check Names Here:

Congress releases a list of 40-star campaigners for Tripura, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



Leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among the campaigners. pic.twitter.com/Yvqf5KKMMa — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2024

Meanwhile, as many as 18 candidates — nine from each parliamentary constituency — are in fray so far in Lok Sabha polls slated to be held on April 19 and 26 where 28.56 lakh voters, including 32,218 new voters will exercise their franchise across 793 polling booths.