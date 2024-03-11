Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Scheduled for Another Visit to Kerala on March 15 and 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a visit to Palakkad in Kerala on March 15, aiming to bolster the election campaign for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, as per party sources. Subsequently, on March 17, Modi is slated for another visit to Pathanamthitta, rallying support for Anil K Antony, the BJP candidate and son of the renowned Congress leader A K Antony, according to sources.

According to party sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lead a large-scale roadshow upon his arrival in Palakkad. While there are no plans for public meetings, preparations for the Palakkad event are currently in progress.

During his Palakkad visit, Modi is expected to focus his efforts on campaigning for three National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates contesting from Palakkad, Alathur, and Ponnani Lok Sabha constituencies, they said.

The official social media pages of the BJP’s Palakkad and Pathanamthitta district committees have confirmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fourth and fifth visits to the state within a span of three months.

Modi's frequent visits to Kerala have been notable, with two visits in January and an additional one in February. During these trips, he participated in various official engagements as well as party-related functions.