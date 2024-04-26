Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Second Phase Sees 60.96% Voter Turnout Till 7 PM
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 26, 2024 10:29 PM2024-04-26T22:29:53+5:302024-04-26T22:46:57+5:30
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 concluded on Friday, covering 88 constituencies across 13 states. The Election Commission of India reported a voter turnout of 60.96% by 7 PM. Despite challenging weather conditions, voters from 13 States/Union Territories participated enthusiastically at their polling stations.
Tripura recorded the highest voter turnout at 78.63% while Maharashtra reported the lowest at 54.34%.
Peaceful polling across 13 States/UTs in phase 2 of #GeneralElections2024 ; overall approximate voter turnout of 60. 96 % as of 7 PM today— Spokesperson ECI (@SpokespersonECI) April 26, 2024
Polling is now complete in 14 States/UTs in the first two phases
The Election Commission stated, "From newlyweds to senior citizens, tribals to IT professionals, PwDs, women, and youngsters, all were seen in queues waiting to cast their vote."
State-wise voter turnout for the Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 as per the EC Voter Turnout app at 9 PM:
|State
|Voter Turnout (%)
|Assam
|70.68
|Bihar
|54.91
|Chhattisgarh
|73.19
|Jammu and Kashmir
|71.63
|Karnataka
|67.45
|Kerala
|65.34
|Madhya Pradesh
|56.76
|Maharashtra
|54.34
|Manipur
|77.18
|Rajasthan
|63.93
|Tripura
|78.63
|Uttar Pradesh
|54.83
|West Bengal
|71.84
Here’s a look at the Key candidates and Constituencies in Phase 2:
|Candidate Name
|Party
|Constituency
|Rahul Gandhi
|Congress
|Wayanad
|Sukanta Majumdar
|BJP
|Balurghat
|Tarachand Meena
|Congress
|Udaipur
|Papu Yadav
|IND
|Purnia
|C.P. Joshi
|Congress
|Bhilwara
|Vaibhav Gehlot
|Congress
|Jalore
|Gajendra Singh Shekawat
|BJP
|Jodhpur
|Hema Malini
|BJP
|Mathura
|V. Somanna
|BJP
|Tumkur
|Bhupesh Bhagel
|INC
|Rajnandgaon
|H.D. Kumaraswamy
|JDS
|Mandya
|Mansoor ali Khan
|INC
|Bangalore
|Tejasvi Surya
|BJP
|Bangalore south
|K.C Venugopal
|INC
|Alappuzha
|Shashi Tharoor
|INC
|Thiruvananthapuram
The upcoming third phase is scheduled for May 7, with 94 constituencies set to vote as the elections progress.
Recap of Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1:
Polling took place in 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union territories on Friday (April 19), marking the first phase of the seven-phase election. This phase witnessed the highest number of constituencies going to polls. A voter turnout of over 62% was recorded, with West Bengal leading with the highest turnout at 81.91%, followed by Tripura at 81.48%.
Around 16.63 crore people were eligible to vote in this phase, including 8.4 crore men, 8.23 crore women, and 11,371 third-gender voters. Notably, there were 35.67 lakh first-time voters and 3.51 crore voters aged between 20 and 29 years.