Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Adjourned Sine Die

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on Friday, August 9, one sitting ahead of the scheduled end of the session. However, the current session of Parliament was scheduled to end on August 12 but Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House sine die.

During the session, the Finance Bill was passed. A bill to amend the Waqf law was also introduced and referred to a joint committee of Parliament amid protests over its provisions. Birla said the productivity of the House was above 130 per cent.

The Rajya Sabha's day was marred by multiple adjournments due to oppositions protest and walkout. In the post-lunch session, when the House reassembled at 1530 hrs, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed his concern over the manner in which Opposition members conducted themselves in and outside the house.

Earlier in the day, Dhankhar and actor-politician Jaya Bachchan were involved in a face-off after Bachchan raised objection to his "tone" while giving her floor to speak and the former asserting that even a celebrity like her needs to follow decorum.