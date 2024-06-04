Lok Sabha Results 2024: Sharad Pawar Denies Dialing Nitish, Chandrababu; Says INDIA Bloc Meeting Tomorrow

**Revised Copy:**

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday denied contacting JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu following the Lok Sabha election results, which indicated the INDIA bloc falling short of a majority. Pawar clarified that he has not reached out to these senior leaders, adding that a meeting of the INDIA bloc is scheduled for tomorrow in Delhi where necessary discussions will take place.

"I've only called Mallikarjun Kharge and Sitaram Yechury so far," Sharad Pawar stated.

Pawar expressed satisfaction with his party's performance, noting that it was leading in 7 out of 10 seats. He also extended his gratitude to the leaders and workers of the alliance partners, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT).

"The results of this election have changed the landscape of the country. Maharashtra has played a pivotal role in this transformation, and I am proud of the people of Maharashtra for their contribution. If the INDIA alliance takes steps in the interest of the nation, we, through the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, will lead in making a collective contribution," Pawar said.

"In this very challenging democratic struggle, the people of Maharashtra have shown unwavering support, for which I express my heartfelt gratitude. Additionally, I sincerely congratulate the countless workers of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi who toiled day and night to achieve this success. Thank you!" added Pawar.