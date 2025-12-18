Lok Sabha set for key discussion on air pollution crisis today

New Delhi, Dec 18 The Lok Sabha is set to hold a detailed discussion on Thursday on the worsening air pollution crisis in Delhi and adjoining regions, following sustained concerns raised by Opposition members in the Parliament over deteriorating air quality and the effectiveness of existing mitigation measures.

Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav is scheduled to respond to queries, objections and suggestions at 5 p.m. in the Lok Sabha, signalling the government's intent to address mounting criticism and outline its strategy to combat hazardous pollution levels.

The issue dominated proceedings in Parliament, with several MPs pressing the Centre on its preparedness and long-term approach to tackling severe air pollution.

DMK Rajya Sabha member Dr Kanimozhi NVN Somu sought to know whether the government was allocating funds for installing large-scale air purifiers in areas witnessing extreme pollution.

Responding during the debate, Yadav acknowledged the seriousness of the situation and agreed that air pollution is "a big problem".

He underlined the importance of public awareness and enforcement, stressing that citizens must be conscious of Air Quality Index (AQI) readings and their implications for health.

The minister said the government was working on both awareness and enforcement mechanisms, adding that under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), air quality improvement initiatives are currently underway in 130 cities across the country.

Yadav informed Parliament that guidelines have been issued to curb harmful industrial emissions and address enforcement gaps, while emphasising that urban local bodies have a crucial role to play in ensuring compliance at the ground level.

On pollution caused by construction activity, the minister said stricter powers have been granted since April 2, 2025, under the construction and demolition (C&D) waste management regulations.

He noted that for projects covering an area of more than 20,000 square metres, the use of anti-smog guns has been made mandatory.

He further said the Centre has advised the Delhi government to earmark designated zones for the disposal of construction and demolition waste to prevent unregulated dumping and dust pollution.

Meanwhile, under the Delhi government's new measures to curb air pollution in the national capital, the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule will come into force from Thursday.

Additionally, only BS-VI compliant vehicles registered outside Delhi will be allowed to enter the city from Thursday, while trucks carrying construction material will remain banned. Construction activity continues to be prohibited under GRAP norms, with strict action promised against violators.

The national capital continues to gasp under severe pollution, prompting the Delhi government to announce an expansive set of emergency and long-term measures targeting vehicular emissions, dust, waste and traffic congestion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor