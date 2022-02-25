Lok Sabha Speaker starts helpline for Indian students in Ukraine; over 100 contacted so far

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has launched a helpline number for the Indian students stranded in Ukraine after Russia launched a 'military operation'.

"Many Indian students are stuck there due to the closure of airspace after the outbreak of war in Ukraine. For these students, who are to be helped through the Embassy of India, Om Birla has started 24-hour helpline that are 011-23014011 and 23014022 in situated in New Delhi and 0744-2505555 and 9414037200 situated in Kota Camp office," reads the official statement.

"So far, more than 100 students and parents from 15 states have contacted this helpline," said the office of Lok Sabha speaker.

Students from Rajasthan, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar etc. have contacted this helpline till Friday night.

Information about students and their parents on the helpline has been collected and made available to the Ministry of External Affairs.

At the same time, students and parents are being informed through WhatsApp and phone calls about whatever information is being released from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Ukraine.

"Apart from this, an appeal is also being made to the students to maintain restraint and patience, take shelter in safe places till help arrives and help each other through the helpline," reads the official statement.

According to sources, the central government will arrange evacuation flights for Indian nationals in Ukraine.

A number of explosions were heard in the capital city of Ukraine as the Russian special military operation entered the second day, local media reported on Friday.

In his telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, PM Modi also sensitised him about India's concerns regarding the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially students, and conveyed that India attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return to India.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor