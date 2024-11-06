Lokayukya probe of Siddaramaiah is nothing but match-fixing, alleges K'taka BJP

Bengaluru, Nov 6 Karnataka BJP has alleged that the Lokayukta probe against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is nothing but match-fixing.

The party has questioned the travel plan released by CM Siddaramaiah in this regard.

Leaders of the Opposition in Assembly and Council R. Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy have raised questions in this regard and dubbed the investigation as scripted.

Leader of the Opposition in Assembly R. Ashoka, addressing a press conference in BJP headquarters in Bengaluru, pointed out, that the travel plan released by CM Siddaramaiah states that between 10 a.m. and 12 noon, he will attend the Lokayukta investigation and he will reach Channapatna constituency by road. How does CM Siddaramaiah know the questioning and investigation will end in two hours? Ashoka questioned.

“CM Siddaramaiah is facing the Lokayukta investigation today. We are ashamed of it. CM Siddaramaiah claimed that his political career is an open book and today he is sitting before the investigation officer. He is being questioned by an officer who works under him,” Ashoka slammed.

“Is this investigation a match-fixing? His travel plan released on Tuesday night says he will reach Channapatna to campaign for the Congress candidate. We have seen the investigation and raids conducted for 48 hours and 60 hours by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Has the investigation time by Lokayukta been fixed beforehand?” Ashoka questioned.

“Has CM Siddaramaiah asked the Lokayukta officers that he will appear for the investigation at this particular time and the questioning will have to end at a given time? How is this possible?” Ashoka questioned.

Have you ever seen an investigation of this kind? Has anyone come across cases of murder and corruption in which the third and fourth accused are called first before the prime accused? The officers themselves went to the second accused (CM Siddaramaiah’s wife), Ashoka alleged.

As the petitioner Snehamayi Krishna is appealing for the CBI probe, the Lokayukta has served notice, he said.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has reacted that there will be no outcome from the Lokayukta probe. CM Siddaramaiah is desperately trying to project him as clean. This is just an eyewash. We all know what is going to happen and the Lokayukta will not do anything against him. If CM Siddaramaiah claims to be honest, let him hand over the case to the CBI.

“CM Siddaramaiah’s indulgence in corruption is known to the world. I urge him to hand over the case to the CBI,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy wondered how the investigation of the MUDA case could end in two hours. “He is the first CM to face the Lokayukta probe as sitting CM. This won’t bring honour to him or the state,” he charged.

How can the workers question their boss? Is there any possibility of a fair report? CM Siddaramaiah should have resigned. His travel plan says he will reach Mysuru by 9.30 a.m. and by 12 noon he will reach Channapatna by road. Have the questions been prepared as per the travel plan of the CM? The CBI will have to probe and the truth won’t come out in the Lokayukta probe, he stated.

This is stage-managed. CM Siddaramaiah has given the script for questioning, Narayanaswamy alleged.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor