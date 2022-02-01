Lokmat Group to celebrate Golden Jubilee of Nagpur edition

The Nagpur edition of the iconic Lokmat newspaper is celebrating its golden jubilee year on 6th February 2022 at Palacio, Platinum Hall, Hotel Centre Point, Ramdaspeth Nagpur. The main speaker for the event is Mr. Mohan Bhagwat the 6th Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a Hindu nationalist and cultural organisation based in India.

Lokmat Media Group is a prominent multimedia platform media organisation with interests in publishing, broadcast, digital channels (Lokmat News, Lokmat Sakhi, Lokmat Bhakti, Lokmat Filmy) community, and sports. Lokmat’s experiential marketing division – Taplight organizes various annual properties like ‘Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year’, ‘Lokmat Most Stylish’, ‘Lokmat Women Summit’, ‘Lokmat Infra Conclave’, ‘Lokmat Digital Influencer Awards’, ‘Lokmat Sarpanch Awards’, ‘Lokmat Parliamentary Awards’ etc. which are the benchmarks in their respective categories.