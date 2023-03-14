Lokmat National Conclave: Public money is being spent to arrest opposition leaders says Sitaram Yechuri

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, who attended the function of Lokmat Parliamentary Awards-2022, has targeted the central government. Talking to the media after the ceremony, Sitaram Yechury has said that the government is wasting the country's money. According to him, the government is wasting public money to arrest opposition leaders.

In such a situation, he has termed it wrong and said that it is complete anarchy. In the ceremony, he has also targeted the government on many other issues including unemployment. Speaking at the function, Sitaram Yechury lashed out at the central government. Speaking on the issue of employment, he has said that the central government is recruiting in the army for four years under Agamiveer, on the other hand, posts are vacant in many government sectors of the country, not recruiting there. The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards are given to outstanding Parliamentarians — four each from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha — for their contribution in eight different categories.The awards were conceived in 2017 to recognise and encourage positive work done by parliamentarians every year and were conferred during 2017-2019 to winners by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.The awardees are selected by a distinguished jury headed by NCP president Sharad Pawar.Past winners include former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sharad Pawar, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, Jaya Bachchan, Supriya Sule, Nishikant Dubey, Hema Malini, Bharti Pawar, Sushmita Dev, Meenakshi Lekhi and Rajni Patil.