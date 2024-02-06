The fifth edition of the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2023, held in the capital city of Delhi today, witnessed the distribution of awards. The awards were being presented by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. The jury, chaired by former Lok Sabha Secretary-General and constitutional expert Dr. Subhash Kashyap, has selected four members each from the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha for the parliamentary awards. The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards were instituted in 2017 to recognise and encourage the constructive work MPs do throughout the year. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, and NCP chief Sharad Pawar have been among the recipients of the award in the previous editions.

The winners for this year's Lokmat Parliamentary Awards have been chosen across diverse categories. This year for the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2023, eight MPs have been selected across eight different categories. From the Rajya Sabha, leaders such as Prof. Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, Dr. Sasmith Patra of the Biju Janata Dal, and John Brittas were nominated. From the Lok Sabha, Dr. Shashi Tharoor, former Union Minister Menaka Gandhi, Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Akali Dal, and Kunwar Danish Ali of the BSP have been chosen for their contributions.



Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2023: Complete Winners List



Shashi Tharoor - Best MP of the Year' Honor

Saroj Pandey - Best Female Parliamentarian

John Brittas - Best Newcomer MP



Harsimrat Kaur Badal - Best Female Parliamentarian

Maneka Gandhi - Lifetime Achievement Award

Danish Ali - Emerging MP Award

Sasmit Patra - Best Parliamentarian Award

Prof Ramgopal Yadav - Lifetime Achievement Award for Contribution in Uttar Pradesh Politics







