Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2023: Media Crucial for Democracy, Says Lokmat Group Chairman Mr. Vijay Darda

The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards ceremony's fifth edition is currently underway in Delhi, where dignitaries including Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari graced the stage. Lokmat Group's Chairman, Vijay Darda, during his address emphasized the pivotal role of media in strengthening democracy. He highlighted the legacy of Lokmat's founder, Jawaharlal Darda, a senior freedom fighter known for his unwavering principles during the British era, which the Lokmat Group continues to uphold. The jury, chaired by former Lok Sabha Secretary-General and constitutional expert Dr. Subhash Kashyap, has selected four members each from the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha for the parliamentary awards

The Lokmat news group stands as the most influential media institution in the digital space, being the top-read and watched digital platform in the Marathi language. Mr. Vijay Darda emphasized the significance of readers for the Lokmat Group and extended warm welcomes from the Lokmat family to the awardee MPs and guests present. The jury, including Lokmat Media Group's Editorial Board Chairman and former MP Dr. Vijay Darda, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, MPs Bhavna Gavli, C.R. Patil, N.K. Premachandran, Tiruchi Siva, Dr. Rajani Patil, ABP News Executive Vice President Rajiv Khandekar, and Lokmat Group's National Editor Harish Gupta, selected four members each from the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha for the parliamentary awards.

The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards were instituted in 2017 to recognise and encourage the constructive work MPs do throughout the year. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, and NCP chief Sharad Pawar have been among the recipients of the award in the previous editions. The winners for this year's Lokmat Parliamentary Awards have been chosen across diverse categories. They include Pr. Ram Gopal Yadav from the Samajwadi Party in the Rajya Sabha, Dr. Sasmith Patra from the Biju Janata Dal, Saroj Pandey from the BJP, and John Brittas from the Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha winners also feature Dr. Shashi Tharoor, former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, Harsimrat Kaur Badal from Shiromani Akali Dal, and Kunwar Danish Ali from BSP, recognized for their notable contributions in 2023.