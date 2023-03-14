Lokmat Parliamentary Awards: Sharad Pawar remembers Lokmat founder and freedom fighter Jawaharlal Darda

NCP chief Sharad Pawar remembered Lokmat founder and freedom fighter Jawaharlal Darda at the 4th edition of Lokmat Parliamentary Awards organized at NDMC Convention Centre, Sansad Marg, Delhi. Sharad Pawar further said that Jawaharlal Darda ji was a freedom fighter. After achieving independence, some hard work is needed to make it visible and visible in the lives of the people, this was the ideology of Babuji (Jawaharlal Darda). He was also a good journalist.

Some prominent political names including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena, former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi were present on the occassion. Former President Ram Nath Kovind attended the program as the chief guest. Apart from Sharad Pawar, Union Minister for Small, Medium and Micro Industries Narayan Rane, Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena, former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Dr. Murali Manohar Joshi etc. leaders were also present.

The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards are given to outstanding Parliamentarians — four each from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha — for their contribution in eight different categories.The awards were conceived in 2017 to recognise and encourage positive work done by parliamentarians every year and were conferred during 2017-2019 to winners by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.The awardees are selected by a distinguished jury headed by NCP president Sharad Pawar. Past winners include former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sharad Pawar, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, Jaya Bachchan, Supriya Sule, Nishikant Dubey, Hema Malini, Bharti Pawar, Sushmita Dev, Meenakshi Lekhi and Rajni Patil.