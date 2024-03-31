Loktantra Bachao Rally: Delhi Police Issue Traffic Advisory Ahead of INDIA Bloc Protest Today

Ahead of the Loktantra Bachao Rally at Ramleela ground in the National Capital, Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory on Sunday, March 31, regulating vehicle movement in the city for six hours that day.

Top INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav, and Tejashwi Yadav, will participate in the rally at the Ramleela ground on March 31. It is being held in the backdrop of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.

According to the traffic advisory, traffic movement will be regulated and may be restricted on Ranjeet Singh Flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, Vivekanand Marg from Minto Road to roundabout Kamla Market, Hamdard Chowk, JLN Marg from Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk and Ajmeri Gate, round about Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk and Chaman Lal Marg near VIP Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk to Turkman Gate from 9 am to 3 pm.

Traffic Advisory



In view of a political rally at Ramlila Maidan on March 31, 2024, traffic will be affected.



Kindly follow the traffic advisory. #DPTrafficAdvisorypic.twitter.com/UBozpP2wVA — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) March 30, 2024

Traffic diversion may be imposed on Rajghat Chowk, Minto Road, DDU Marg, Mirdard Chowk, Paharganj Chowk, A-Point, and Delhi Gate from 9 am onwards, it stated, adding that traffic regulations and diversion will be reviewed according to the requirement and update will be issued accordingly. The commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the roads, if possible, and by making maximum use of public transport, especially metro services, it said.

People going towards ISBT, railway station or airport have been advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand. The general public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline, follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections, and remain updated through, the advisory added.