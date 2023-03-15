Long queues back at Delhi airport, passengers say nothing has changed

New Delhi [India], March 15 : Long queues at immigration, and security checkpoints have become a nightmare for passengers travelling to and from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

On Wednesday, many passengers took to social media to raise their plight of inconvenience they were facing at the airport.

In December last year, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia made a surprise visit to Terminal 3 of the IGI airport in Delhi amid complaints of congestion and overcrowding and also held meeting with concerned stakeholders to overcome the issue.

The passengers complained of three-hour-long queues to get clear through immigration and security at Delhi airport. Frequent passengers travelling through Delhi airport called it a perennial problem.

"This problem is eternal. I have stopped being an optimist when a problem needs to be solved via a politician. Till we have politicians who are interested in garnering media attention, nothing concrete will change on the ground," said Mohit, a passenger.

Another passenger Manas said, "The worst airport of all time! Not sure who gives them the best award and they flaunt about it ... my experiences with Delhi international have always been horrible, the apathy of the officials is even more appealing, blore airport is much better comparatively."

The passengers were even found complaining about the long queue at the entry to the lounge.

Samkit Jain, a passenger tweeted," Delhi Airport T3 Lounge Queue is longer than the Security Check-In Queue."

In December-January, Airlines have given an advisory to come 3.5 hours before departure to avoid inconvenience.

