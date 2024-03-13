LoP Ashoka criticises survey on guarantees by K'taka govt

Bengaluru, March 13 Karnataka Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka on Wednesday criticised the survey carried out by the Congress government.

“State government did not bother to conduct survey on suicides of farmers, weavers and fishermen. It also did not conduct a survey on lakhs of farmers who migrated from Karnataka, nor was any survey on the drinking water crisis considered,” Ashoka said.

He said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is showing immense interest in getting the survey done by various agencies by spending hundreds of crores on guarantee schemes.

“Congress government which had achieved zero development for nine months is adamant to get a certificate on guarantee schemes to face the people before the Look Sabha election,” he said.

“For scientific study of any scheme to assess the impact before and after the project, a minimum six-month time is required. The project should have been completed a year after the implementation," Ashoka said.

He said that it is not possible to conduct surveys within three days. “The government had already wasted Rs 1 crore for getting the survey done on guarantees by a private agency. The government had also spent Rs 16 crores by forming a guarantee committee and giving cabinet rank to leaders.

--IANS

