'Lord Murugan doesn't support divisive politics': TN Minister Sekar Babu slams BJP on Karthigai deepam issue

Chennai, Dec 27 Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister P.K. Sekar Babu on Saturday accused the BJP of attempting to foment communal tension by politicising the recent controversy surrounding the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the historic Thirupparankundram hill temple, but asserted that the bid had failed.

It clearly showed that "Lord Murugan himself did not support such divisive politics", Sekar Babu said.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said the BJP had tried to use the revered Thirupparankundram Murugan temple — one of the six sacred abodes (Arupadai Veedu) of Lord Murugan — as a political tool to provoke religious sentiments and create discord in society.

"They wanted to incite communal hatred in the name of Lord Murugan. But such attempts will never succeed under the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin," he said.

The controversy erupted after certain groups alleged that the traditional lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Thirupparankundram hill was obstructed, and sought to portray the issue as an attack on the Hindu faith. The BJP launched protests and accused the state government of interfering in religious practices, turning the matter into a politically charged issue.

However, the HR&CE Minister clarified that there was no interference in religious rituals and that all traditional practices were followed strictly in accordance with temple customs and court directions.

"The attempt was to create a false narrative and provoke communal sentiments. But the people of Tamil Nadu saw through it," he said.

Sekar Babu reiterated that the DMK government remains committed to protecting all religions equally and ensuring that temples are administered transparently and peacefully.

"Our government respects every faith. We will not allow anyone to misuse religion for political gain or disturb communal harmony," he added.

The failure of the controversy to gain public support proved that the people of Tamil Nadu stood united against divisive politics, he said.

"Those who tried to use Lord Murugan’s name for political mileage have been rejected by the people themselves," he said.

The minister asserted that the state would continue to function on the principles of social justice, secularism, and harmony, ensuring that religious institutions remain places of faith, not political confrontation.

