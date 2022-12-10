Low intensity blast at Punjab's Tarn Taran police station

A low-intensity blast was reported at the Tarn Taran Police Sanjha Kendra in Punjab on Saturday morning.

Prima facie evidence collected from the spot pointed at a Rocket Propelled Granade (RPG) attack, as per the reports.

The forensic team has already set out for the spot. Top Punjab Police officers were also expected to be there.

Lashing out at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Jaiveer Shergill, National Spokesperson of BJP tweeted, "Per media reports, Police Station in Tarn Taran attacked by rocket launcher type weapon!

"This is 2nd RPG attack on a Police Station (Mohali on May 8) in 7 months. Very worrying & a disturbing development! Law & order situation has been in a free fall since AAP formed Govt in Punjab!"

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

