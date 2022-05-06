Low-pressure area forms over South Andaman Sea, to intensify into cyclone by May 8

The Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar on Friday informed that the low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea and neighbouring South-East Bay of Bengal will intensity into a cyclonic storm around May 8.

"The #LowPressure Area over South Andaman Sea and neighbouring South-East Bay of Bengal. It will intensify into a #Cyclonicstorm around May 8, 2022," the MeT tweeted.

The Special Relief Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary to Government (Disaster Management), Pradeep Kumar Jena on Thursday asked the District Collectors of Coastal District to stay prepared for a possible cyclone over the Bay of Bengal.

Jena had issued several instructions to the collector of 18 districts of Odisha namely, Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, and Kandhamal.

The fishermen are also advised not to venture into the Andaman Sea area, adjoining Southeast and East-central Bay of Bengal from May 5 to May 8.

( With inputs from ANI )

