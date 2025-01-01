LPG Cylinder Price Cut: Oil Companies Reduce 19 Kg Commercial Cylinder Rates by Rs 14.50



On the first day of the new year, the government has brought significant relief for LPG consumers. Oil marketing companies have announced a reduction in the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 14.50 per 19 kg cylinder, effective immediately. However, this price cut applies only to commercial LPG cylinders, with no changes made to the prices of domestic LPG cylinders, which weigh 14 kg.

As LPG cylinder prices are revised on the first day of every month, oil marketing companies have reduced the cost of 19 kg commercial cylinders starting today. Effective January 1, 2025, the price of a 19 kg cylinder is set at Rs 1,804 in Delhi, Rs 1,756 in Mumbai, Rs 1,966 in Chennai, and Rs 1,911 in Kolkata. This reduction offers significant relief to commercial consumers.

In November, the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders was increased by Rs 62. This marked the fifth consecutive monthly hike in commercial LPG prices. These repeated price increases are expected to impact small businesses and commercial establishments, including restaurants and hotels, that depend heavily on LPG supply.