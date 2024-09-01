LPG Cylinder Price in Delhi: Commercial Price Hiked by Rs 39 Starting September 1

The price of the LPG gas cylinder has been increased by Rs 39 in Delhi. Oil marketing companies announced new price rates will be in effect from September 1, Sunday. Starting today, the retail sales price of a 19kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi is Rs 1,691.50. In contrast, the price of the 14kg domestic gas cylinder remains unchanged.

Oil marketing companies have revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been increased by Rs 39 in Delhi with effect from September 1. Delhi retail sales price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1,691.50 from today. pic.twitter.com/qiJTAucOOc — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2024

Also Read: Assam CM Faces Backlash from NDA Allies Over Namaz Break Cancellation

This marks the third consecutive adjustment in the price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinders. Last month, on August 1, 2024, oil marketing companies (OMCs) raised the price of the 19kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 8.50. The recent price hike follows an adjustment on July 1, 2024, when the cost of the 19kg commercial LPG cylinder was reduced by Rs 69.