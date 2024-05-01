LPG Cylinder Price Cut: Oil Companies Slash Price of 19 Kg Commercial Cylinder by Rs 19

The oil marketing companies have revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. Effective today, the price of 19 KG commercial LPG cylinders has been reduced by Rs 19. As a result, the retail sales price of a 19kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi stands at Rs 1,745.50 starting today.

Following the most recent adjustment in commercial LPG cylinder prices, a 19 kg cylinder now carries a price tag of Rs 1,745.50 in the national capital, compared to Rs 1,764.50 last month. Similarly, in Mumbai, prices have been reduced by Rs 19, bringing the cost of a 19 kg cylinder down to Rs 1,698.50 from Rs 1,717.50 last month. In Chennai, the price of a commercial 19 kg cylinder has been adjusted to Rs 1,911. Conversely, in Kolkata, there has been a downward revision of Rs 20, resulting in a new price of Rs 1,859 for a commercial cylinder of the same size.

Oil marketing companies have revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been slashed by Rs 19 with effect from today. Delhi retail sales price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1,745.50 from today. — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2024

The price of domestic LPG cylinders remains unchanged despite the recent adjustments made to commercial LPG cylinder prices by oil marketing companies.

In April, fuel companies had implemented a reduction in gas cylinder prices, amounting to approximately Rs 30.50. Preceding this, in March and February, the rates had seen increments of Rs 25.5 and Rs 14 respectively. Following the recent reduction, the prices of cylinders in Delhi now stand at Rs 1745.50. Meanwhile, commercial cylinder rates in Kolkata have reached Rs 1859, in Mumbai Rs 1698.50, and in Chennai Rs 1911.

