LS continues to witnesses ruckus over DMK MP's controversial remarks

New Delhi, Dec 6 A day after DMK leader D.N.V. Senthilkumar stoked a controversy with disparaging remarks on Hindi heartland states, the Lok Sabha on Wednesday witnessed a huge uproar over it with the BJP members demanding his apology.

Following the commotion, the House was adjourned till 12 noon.

After the House assembled this morning, when DMK leader T.R. Baalu rose to speak and during question hour, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal asked him to apologise for the controversial remarks by his party leader.

Goyal told Baalu that since Senthilkumar is his party leader, he should apologise for his statements.

Even Joshi intervened and sought Baalu's apology for the same, saying that the DMK wants to divide India into north and south.

Meanwhile, MPs from both the ruling party and the Opposition stood up and started raising slogans.

