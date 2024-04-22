LS polls: Congress fields two more candidates from Punjab

Chandigarh, April 22 The Congress on Monday announced two more candidates from Punjab for the single-phase Lok Sabha elections slated in the state on June 1.

As per the list of candidates, the party fielded Yamini Gomar from Hoshiarpur (reserved), and Amarjit Kaur Sahoke from Faridkot.

Gomar is a former AAP leader, who unsuccessfully contested the 2014 general election from Hoshiarpur.

A Dalit social activist, Gomar had got over 2.13 lakh votes, standing third on the seat which was won by BJP’s Vijay Sampla, who was denied candidature by the BJP this time.

