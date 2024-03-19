LS polls: Delhi Police appoint nodal officer to monitor social media, cybercrime

New Delhi, March 19 In view of the Lok Sabha elections and to deal with rumour-mongers, the Delhi Police have appointed IPS Shanker Jaiswal, Joint Commissioner of Police/Operations as the Nodal Officer for monitoring social media and cybercrime in the national capital.

“The general public is hereby informed that B. Shanker Jaiswal, Joint Commissioner of Police/Ops. (Tech., PI Div. & CyPAD), has been appointed as the Nodal Officer (Social Media Monitoring and Cybercrime) in the Delhi Police to deal with the matters concerning objectionable messages transmitted through SMSs or various Social Media platforms during the Lok Sabha Elections-2024,” read the notice issued by police on Tuesday.

“It is important to note that such messages have the potential to disrupt the electoral process by contravening election laws, the model code of conduct, and directives issued by the Commission,” the notice further added.

The notice further said that individuals, who come across such objectionable messages, are encouraged to promptly report to Jaiswal, the designated Nodal Officer in Delhi Police for this purpose.

