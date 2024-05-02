LS polls: Hemant Godse, Bharati Pawar file nominations for Nashik & Dindori seats

Mumbai, May 2 Shiv Sena nominee for Lok Sabha polls Hemant Godse from Nashik seat in Maharashtra, and BJP candidate -- Union Minister Bharati Pawar -- from Dindori LS seat, filed their nominations on Thursday.

The MahaYuti took out a MahaVijay rally at Nashik in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, among others.

Godse, whose nomination was declared on Wednesday, is pitted against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Rajabhau Waje from Nashik.

Union Minister Bharati Pawar is taking on the NCP (SP) nominee Bhaskar Bhagare.

Buoyed by the turnout at the rally, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said: "Nashikars have resolved for the victory of Godse and Pawar due to their presence in large numbers today."

Fadnavis said that the BJP will put up its entire strength behind Godse for his victory from Nashik seat.

