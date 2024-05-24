LS polls: PM Modi to campaign in Himachal, Punjab

New Delhi, May 24 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public meetings in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on Friday for the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

In Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting in state capital Shimla at 11 a.m. followed by another public rally in Mandi at 1:15 p.m. Later, he will visit Punjab and address two public meetings -- one in Gurdaspur at 3:30 p.m. and another in Jalandhar at 5:30 p.m.

Major political developments that will unfold across the country on Friday:

*Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Bihar's Arrah of Bhojpur district at 11:30 a.m. Later, he will also address public meetings in Jharkhand -- one in Jamtara at 2:30 p.m. and another in Madhupur at 4 p.m.

*BJP President J.P. Nadda will address three public meetings in Uttar Pradesh -- one in Kushinagar at 1 p.m., another in Ballia at 3 p.m. followed by a third public rally in Robertsganj at 5:05 p.m

*Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath will address five public meetings -- one in Maharajganj at 11:35 a.m., second in Kushinagar at 12:50 p.m., third in Deoria's Pathardeva at 1:50 p.m., fourth in Deoria's Barhaj at 3 p.m. and fifth in Gorakhpur at 4:15 p.m.

*Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will address a press conference at 1 p.m. at the State Congress Headquarters, Sadakat Ashram, in Patna.

*Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot will address public meetings in Punjab and campaign in support of party candidate, Vijay Inder Singla, from the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. At 10:30 a.m., he will address a public rally in Nawanshahr district followed by another rally at 12 p.m. in Rupnagar.

*Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will address a public meeting in Jharkhand's Deoghar at 2 p.m.

*Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati will address a public meeting in Punjab's Nawanshahr.

