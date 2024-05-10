LS polls: PM Modi to campaign in Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha today

New Delhi, May 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in Maharashtra, Telangana and Odisha on Friday for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address his first public meeting in Maharashtra's Nandurbar at 11:30 a.m., followed by one each in Telangana's Mahbubnagar at 3:15 p.m. and Hyderabad at 5:30 p.m. and later a roadshow in Odisha's state capital Bhubaneswar at 8:30 p.m.

Major political developments that will unfold across the country today:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign in Jharkhand and West Bengal.

*The Union Home Minister will address his first public meeting in Jharkhand's Khunti at the Kutchery Ground at 12 p.m. and campaign for the BJP candidate from the Khunti Lok Sabha constituency. Later, he will visit West Bengal and address one public meeting each in Nadia at the Majdia Rail Bazar High School at 3 p.m. to campaign for the BJP candidate from the Ranaghat Lok Sabha seat and then hold another public meeting in Birbhum district at the Chakpara Tarapith Road at 4:30 p.m to campaign for the party candidate from the Birbhum Lok Sabha seat.

*Amit Shah will also hold a roadshow in West Bengal's Asansol while campaigning for the BJP candidate from the Asansol Lok Sabha seat at 5;30 p.m. starting from Searsole Raj Ground in Raniganj till Sishubagan Mod, Asansol.

*Bharatiya Janata Party National President J.P. Nadda will campaign in Haryana and Chandigarh. He will first hold a roadshow in Panchkula (Haryana) from DC Model School Sector-7 to Sector 7-8 Light Point at 11:50 a.m., followed by addressing a public meeting at 5:10 p.m. at the Ramlila Ground in Chandigarh's Sector- 27.

*Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge will campaign in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He will first visit Telangana and address a press conference at the Taj Khrishna Hotel in Hyderabad at 12 p.m., followed by a public meeting in Bhongir at 4 p.m. Later, Kharge will visit Andhra Pradesh and address another public meeting as part of the INDIA bloc in Vijaywada at 6:45 p.m.

*Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) National President Akhilesh Yadav will hold two joint public meetings in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj and Kanpur as part of the INDIA bloc.

*At 11:45 a.m., Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav will address a joint public meeting at the Inter College Boarding Ground in Kannauj for the INDIA bloc and SP candidate Akhilesh Yadav.

*After Kannauj, both the leaders will address another public meeting in Kanpur at the G.I.C. Ground, Chunniganj at 2 p.m. in support of INDIA bloc candidate Alok Mishra.

* Later, Rahul Gandhi will address the National Constitution Conference at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow at 4:30 p.m.

*Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address one public meeting each in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli and Amethi.

*Akhilesh Yadav will campaign for INDIA bloc (SP) candidates in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, Kanpur Nagar and Kanpur Dehat districts.

*He will campaign from the Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Inter College Boarding Ground in Kannauj.

* He will again address a public meeting in Rasoolabad of Kanpur Dehat district at 4:40 p.m.

*Akhilesh Yadav will address a public meeting and campaign for the INDIA bloc (Congress) candidate, Alok Mishra, from 2:20 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Government Inter College, Chunniganj, Kanpur.

*Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann will hold a roadshow in Pathankot at 4 p.m. and campaign for Amansher Singh, the party candidate from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency.

*Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address public meetings in Jharkhand at 11:45 a.m. in Dumka followed by 1:10 p.m. in Godda. Later, he will visit Odisha and address another public meeting at 4:20 p.m. in Puri.

