LS polls: PM Modi to campaign in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh today

New Delhji, April 23 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Rajasthan and two public meetings in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Modi will address public meetings in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan) at 10:45 a.m., Janjgir-Champa (Chhattisgarh) at 2:45 p.m. and Mahasamund (Chhattisgarh) at 5 p.m. The Prime Minister will appeal to the people to vote in support of BJP candidate Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria from the Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Lok Sabha seat.

Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a roadshow and a public meeting in West Bengal followed by a public meeting in Maharashtra and a roadshow in Karnataka.

Amit Shah will hold a roadshow in Malda South (West Bengal) from Head Post Office to Rabindra Statue 11:30 a.m, followed by addressing a public rally at 12:45 p.m. in Karandighi, Raiganj (West Bengal).

The Home Minister will address a public rally at 4:30 p.m. at the Akola Cricket Club Ground in Akola (Maharashtra) followed by a roadshow in Bengalore South (Karnataka) from Swami Vivekanada Circle to St. Francis School at 7 p.m.

Major political developments that will unfold across the country today:

*BJP National President J.P. Nadda will address a public meeting each in Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh), Rajendra Park, at 11 a.m., in Rewa (Madhya Pradesh), SAF Ground, at 1:30 p.m. and Satna (Madhya Pradesh), BTI Ground, at 3 p.m.

*Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address public meetings at 10 a.m. in Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh), at 1:50 p.m. in Khunti (Jharkhand) and at 4:35 p.m. in Bhagalpur (Bihar).

*Rajnath Singh will be present when Union Minister Arjun Munda files his nomination from Khunti Lok Sabha constituency in Jharkhand.

*Delhi Environment Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai will hold a Sankalp Sabha in support of AAP and INDIA bloc candidate Sushil Gupta at 5 p.m. at the Community Centre, Jhansa Pehowa Assembly constituency in Haryana's Kurukshetra.

*Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address one public meeting each in Chitradurga (Karnataka) at 3 p.m. and Bengaluru (Karnataka) at 5:45 p.m.

*Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath will hold a public meeting each in Amroha at 12 noon, Baghpat at 3 p.m., and Meerut at 4:30 p.m. followed by a roadshow.

*Samajwadi Party National President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav, will address a public meeting in Meerut's Siwalkhas Assembly constituency in support of the party's Lok Sabha candidate Amarpal Sharma.

*BJP leader Kangana Ranaut will hold a roadshow in Rajasthan's Jodhpur and Pali.

*She will hold a roadshow in support of BJP candidate P.P. Choudhary in Pali Lok Sabha constituency at 5 p.m. and in Jodhpur at 7:30 p.m. followed by a roadshow in support of Union Jal Shakti Minister and BJP candidate Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

*Congress leader and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot will hold a public meeting at 9 a.m. in Kerala's Alappuzha in support of Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from this seat.

*Pilot will launch Congress's poll campaign 'Scan Me' in Thiruvananthapuram at 2:30 p.m. and will hold a public meeting in support of party candidate Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram at 4 p.m.

*Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati will address a public meeting at Uttar Pradesh's Alipur on Hapur Road at 12 noon, followed by a public meeting at Maheshwar Inter College ground in Aligarh district.

*Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) National President Jayant Singh Chaudhary and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat at Janta Vedic College, Baraut.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor