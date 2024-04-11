LS Polls: PM Modi to campaign in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan today

New Delhi, April 11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will address an election rally at Rishikesh in Uttarakhand and a public meeting at Karauli-Dholpur in Rajasthan for the Lok Sabha elections.

This is the second rally of Prime Minister Modi in Uttarakhand which will begin at 12 noon on Thursday before the voting for five Lok Sabha seats in the state on April 19. Earlier, the Prime Minister had also addressed a public meeting in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh on April 2.

Prime Minister Modi will address a public meeting on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. on the occasion of Gangaur in Karauli, Rajasthan.

The Prime Minister will address the Vijay Shankhnad rally in support of Indu Devi Jatav, the BJP candidate from Karauli-Dholpur Lok Sabha constituency. Along with the PM Modi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and other BJP leaders will also be present in the rally.

The voting for this Parliamentary constituency is scheduled to take place on April 19 that is the first phase of polling.

Major political events that will unfold across the country today:

*Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will enter the electoral battle in Rajasthan on Thursday and hold poll meetings in Anupgarh at 11 a.m. and Phalodi at 3 p.m.

*Rahul Gandhi will focus on Sri Ganganagar and Bikaner Lok Sabha constituencies from Anupgarh Assembly constituency and Jodhpur, Barmer as well as Pali Lok Sabha constituencies from Phalodi Assembly constituency.

*Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra on Thursday and address three election rallies and participate in other programmes campaigning for BJP candidates.

*Union Home Minister Shah will first visit Mandla in Madhya Pradesh where he will worship Maa Narmada at Rapta Ghat. Later, he will garland the statue of Rani Durgavati in the city.

*He will also address a rally at the local police ground under Mandla Lok Sabha constituency at 1 p.m.

*Union Home Minister Shah will address a public meeting on Thursday at 2:45 p.m. at the Vijaynath Dhaam Mela ground in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh and appeal to people to vote for BJP's Khajuraho Lok Sabha candidate

*From Madhya Pradesh, the Union Home Minister will later address a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Narsi ground in Nanded district of Maharashtra

*BJP National President J.P. Nadda on Thursday will release the BJP manifesto for the Sikkim Assembly elections at 9:45 a.m. at the Manan Bhawan Kendra in Gangtok

*He will later address a public meeting at 3 p.m. at the ITF ground in Port Blair, Andaman & Nicobar Islands

*Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Rewa and Satna districts in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday and address a public meeting at Naigarhi Devtalab ground of Devtalab Assembly constituency of Mauganj district at 12 noon. Later, the Minister will address a public meeting at Angola Ground of Nagaud Assembly constituency of Satna district at 2.30 p.m.

*Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National President Mayawati will start her election campaign on Thursday afternoon where she will hold an election rally in support of party candidates in Nagpur, which is considered the stronghold of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

*Kangana Ranaut, the Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency, will campaign in Manali Assembly constituency on Thursday, Kullu Assembly constituency on Friday and Banjar Assembly constituency on Saturday.

*Rashtriya Lok Dal National President Jayant Chaudhary will address an election rally in favour of NDA candidates in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar and Mathura Lok Sabha constituencies.

*Chaudhary will also hold a public meeting at Chaudhary Charan Singh Inter Ground in Bhatauna village of Bulandshahr at 11 a.m.

*Later, he will address a public meeting in Mathura district at 2 p.m.

*AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi will conduct a door to door campaign 'Jail ka Jawab Vote Se' in Delhi's Govindpuri Extension.

