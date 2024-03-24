LS polls: Rekha Patra thanks PM Modi on being named BJP nominee

Kolkata, March 24 Rekha Patra, the face of Sandeshkhali movement who on Sunday was named in the BJP's fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Basirhat constituency in West Bengal, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for getting her the opportunity to contest the election.

A resident of Patrapara area in Sandeshkhali, till she was named the BJP candidate, Rekha Patra was living the life of an ordinary woman, hailing from a rural hamlet of West Bengal without hardly having any connection with political activities.

"Firstly, I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving the opportunity to a rural woman like me. I will always try to raise the voice in support of oppressed women whenever I get the opportunity," Rekha Patra reacted on being nominated as the BJP candidate from Basirhat.

Amit Malviya, BJP's West Bengal co-incharge, in a post on X said: "The BJP has fielded Rekha Patra from Basirhat in Bengal. She is one of the victims of Sandeshkhali, who suffered at the hands of Sheikh Shahjahan.Let Mamata Banerjee wipe the tears of women like her, who are suffering in silence, and are subject to her apathy, before she asks for their vote. Strong statement that @BJP4Bengal stands with the women of Sandeshkhali and Bengal."

Rekha Patra's name hit the national headlines recently as she was leading the protesting women at Sandeshkhali against the alleged sexual violence against them for so many years by the Trinamool Congress leaders.

In fact, the sustained protests by the women at Sandeshkhali became a major factor, leading to the arrest of the now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan after the latter remained absconding for 56 days since he "planned" the attack on ED and CAPF personnel at Sandeshkhali on January 5.

Trinamool Congress has fielded Hazi Nurul Islam from Basirhat constituency, replacing sitting MP and actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan.

Neither Congress nor Left Front has announced any candidate from that constituency as yet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor