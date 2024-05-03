LS polls: Shiv Sena candidates Jadhav, Waikar & Mhaske file nominations

Mumbai, May 3 Shiv Sena nominees Yamini Jadhav, Ravindra Waikar and Naresh Mhaske from Mumbai South, Mumbai North West and Thane, respectively, on Friday filed their nominations amid a massive show of strength.

All three candidates expressed confidence in winning their respective seats, citing a wave in favour of the MahaYuti in Maharashtra and the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

May 3 was the last date for filing nominations as the polling in these constituencies is slated for May 20.

In all these three seats, it will be Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) versus Shiv Sena (UBT).

Jadhav is pitted against the sitting MP Arvind Sawant, Waikar is in direct fight against Amol Kirtikar, who is the son of sitting MP and Shinde faction MP Gajanan Kirtikar, while Mhaske is taking on the sitting MP Rajan Vichare.

Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who participated at the rally in Thane which is his home turf, announced that Naresh Mhaske's victory is sealed, looking at today's turnout.

"A vote for Naresh Mhaske is a vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This year's election is an election for development, and it is necessary to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the country forward," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor