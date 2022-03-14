LS Speaker takes serious view of absence of MPs during minister's reply to their points

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday took a serious view of members leaving the House after making remarks without waiting for the reply of the concerned minister during debates and said he will tell the leaders of their parties to not field them during discussions in the House.

Birla made the remarks as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned that she was responding to the point raised by a Congress member who was not present in the House.

She was replying to the debate on the budget for 2022-23 and supplementary demands for grants for 2021-22 of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Speaker said the minister need not respond to the point as the member was not present.

"Those MPs who do not stay in the House, I have taken a serious view of this and this is a matter of deep concern. Do not give a reply. And, I will also tell their parties that they are not fielded during debates," the Speaker said.

After a reply from Sitharaman, the House passed the demands for grants for Jammu and Kashmir for 2022-23, supplementary demands for grants for 2021-22, supplementary demands for grants (third and final batch for 2021-22), demands for excess grants for 2018-19 and the relevant appropriation bills.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor