Lt Gen ADS Aujla to be next Chinar Corps commander

Counter insurgency operations expert Lieutenant General ADS Aujla has been appointed as the next commander of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps. The officer has commanded a division in the Kashmir valley and has vast experience in counter-terrorism and counter-infiltration operations, Army officials said.

Aujla would succeed Lt Gen Devendra Pratap Pandey in Chinar Corps who is moving to the Army War College in Mhow as its Commandant.

The Chinar Corps is the Indian Army's main formation tasked with combating terrorism and counter-infiltration operations in the Kashmir valley and along the Line of Control with Pakistan.

Aujla belongs to the Rajputana Rifles regiment of the Indian Army and commanded the 15th battalion of the infantry regiment.

( With inputs from ANI )

