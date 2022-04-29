Lt Gen BS Raju appointed Vice Chief of Indian Army

Lieutenant General BS Raju, currently serving as the DG Military Operations, is set to become the next Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS). He will succeed Lt Gen Manoj Pande, who has been named the new Chief of Army Staff. Lt Gen Raju’s appointment as VCOAS is a rare incidence where an officer who has not been an Army Commander will be taking over as the Vice Chief. Lt Gen Raju had earlier headed Srinagar-based 15 Corps.

“General MM Naravane (COAS) & All Ranks of Indian Army congratulate Lieutenant General BS Raju on being appointed as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS) of Indian Army. Lt Gen BS Raju will assume the appointment of VCOAS on 01 May 2022,” the Indian Army’s official Twitter handle tweeted.It may be noted that the Indian Army will also get a new chief in Lieutenant General Manoj Pande on May 1.

