Lt Gen C Bansi Ponnappa takes over as the Deputy Chief of Army Staff
By ANI | Published: February 16, 2022 01:58 PM2022-02-16T13:58:13+5:302022-02-16T14:05:07+5:30
Lt Gen C Bansi Ponnappa has taken over as the Deputy Chief of Army Staff (IS & C) of the Indian Army, said the Indian Army today.
Indian Army from their official Twitter account posted that Lt Gen has the distinction of commanding the prestigious Vajra Army
( With inputs from ANI )
