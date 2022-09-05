Lucknow: 2 dead, 15 injured as fire breaks out in Hazratganj's Levana hotel

As many as two people were killed and 15 others suffered serious burn injuries in a massive fire which broke out in a prominent hotel located on Madan Mohan Malviya marg in Hazratganj area of Lucknow on Monday. Hazratganj fire station received the information about the fire around 6.55am and three fire tenders went to the spot.

At least 15 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. Cloud of smoke hovering over the four-storey hotel touched the skyline and filled the area with smoke. Huge number of residents and occupants in different hotels came out in anxiety. The passersby, auto drivers and rickshaw drivers also stood still. Chief fire officer, Lucknow, Vijay Kumar Singh said that about 25 guests were rescued by the firemen. Fire officials said exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.