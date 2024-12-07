Lucknow Cylinder Blast: Two Children Among Six Injured in Illegal Gas Cylinder Explosion in Dubagga

Two children were among six injured in a gas cylinder blast, which was reported at an illegal refilling warehouse in Uttar Pradesh Dubagga's Shahpur Bhamrauli village on Friday evening, December 6. The explosion caused panic in the area, and the injuries were admitted to the KGMU trauma centre, where two remain in critical condition.

The blast was triggered at around 7.30 pm at a warehouse owned by Rohit Gupta, who was running an illegal gas refilling business from his residence. During the incident, the gas was being transferred from big cylinders to smaller ones for sale. Rohit's brothers, Ankit and Mohit, along with two employees, Somnath and Ranjit, were engaged in the refilling process at the time.

The explosion was so intense that it tore through the warehouse shutter and damaged part of the building structure, leading to fire. Debris from the explosion injured four people inside the warehouse and two neighbouring children, Siraj (5) and Aisha (7), who were playing nearby.

DCP West Omveer Singh said, "Last night, during illegal refilling of cylinders, an incident of blast was reported in Dubagga's Shahpur village. Four people and two children were critically injured in this incident. Blast site was investigated. After talking to people there, it was found that this illegal activity was happening from the last 4-5 months."

"Area ACP was directed to conduct fact-based investigation regarding the role of police in this. After which negligence of two officers was found. Both have been suspended," he added.