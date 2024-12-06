Delhi Cylinder Blast: Six Injured in LPG Gas Cylinder Explosion in Narela Area

Six residents were injured in an LPG gas cylinder blast in Delhi's Narela area on Friday, December 6. After receiving the information, two fire tenders and local police rushed to the spot to rescue injured persons.

The injured were shifted to the hospital for treatment, and the fire was extinguished by the firefighters. Images shared by news agency ANI on X (formerly known as Twitter) show that the walls of the house fell down due to the high intensity of the blast.