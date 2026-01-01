Lucknow: Drunk Sub-Inspector Detained After Car Crashes into Barricades Post New Year Celebrations

Lucknow: During new-year celebration, on Wednesday, December 31st 2025 an police inspector allegedly drove and drunk into traffic barricades at busy road in Hazratganj crossing. According to the reports this incident occurred around 12:30 am , when there were a strict traffic diversion rules to control crowd and prevent any congestion.

As per the officials the inspector who came in private car was stopped by the traffic police and asked to take different diversion route. However the officer denied and started arguing and became aggressive and began arguing. Ignoring warnings, the inspector allegedly accelerated his vehicle towards officers at the crossing. CI Ashutosh Tripathi narrowly avoided being hit, according to Dainik Bhaskar, as the car surged forward. The accused then attempted to flee towards Mahanagar, ramming through a police barricade instead of stopping.

Police men surrounded the car and stopped the car and after he came out it was discovered that he is a police inspector. Alcohol bottles found in the vehicle raised concerns about drunk driving and misconduct by Amit Jaiswal, a sub-inspector posted at Barabanki Police Lines. Even after being stopped, the inspector reportedly continued shouting at fellow officers and then allegedly misbehaved and issued threats to Traffic DCP Kamlesh Dixit, who was called to the scene as tensions escalated.

Hazratganj police has arrested the accused and was taken to police station. Medical test were ordered and examination to confirm intoxication and initiated both departmental and legal proceedings against the inspector. Officials confirmed strict action will be taken, emphasizing that all officers are subject to the law, especially during public safety duties on high-alert occasions like New Year celebrations.