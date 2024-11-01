Lucknow Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Factory in Saadatganj PS Area (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out in the Saadatganj police station area of Lucknow on Friday evening, November 1. Fire tenders and local police were rushed to the scene to manage the situation.

Visuals From the Fire Site in Lucknow

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | A fire broke out in a factory in the Saadatganj PS area of Lucknow. Fire tenders are at the spot to douse the fire. Details awaited pic.twitter.com/bhHkhKZttK — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2024

Also Read | Mumbai: Massive Blaze Erupts at Scrap Godown in Andheri (Watch Video).

According to the initial reports, the blaze erupted around 6 PM on Friday, quickly spreading in intensity and prompting a swift response from emergency services. Firefighters are currently engaged in efforts to control and extinguish the fire, which has caused significant concern among local residents. Authorities have not yet reported any casualties.