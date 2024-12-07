Lucknow Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Photo Studio Complex in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video)

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh (December 7, 2024): A fire broke out at a photo studio complex in a multi-storey building in Lucknow on Saturday evening. The incident occurred in the Hazratganj police station area, a busy market location.

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP | Fire breaks out at photo studio complex in Hazratganj police station area. Fire tenders are at the spot. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/dhSE9evktO — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2024

Thick smoke was seen billowing from the building as fire tenders arrived at the scene to extinguish the flames. Firefighters were observed using ladders to reach higher floors and carry out the operation.

There have been no reports of casualties so far, and authorities are awaiting further details on the situation.