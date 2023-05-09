Lucknow man commits suicide after killing son

Lucknow, May 9 A man in Lucknow committed suicide after strangling his six-year-old son to death, police said, adding that he had also attempted to kill his daughter.

According to reports, the man, identified as 45-year-old Vinod, first strangled his son to death and thereafter tried to kill his eight-year-old daughter, Manvi.

However, she fainted and he assumed she was dead.

After this, Vinod committed suicide by hanging, DCP, Lucknow (South), Vineet Jaiswal said.

Later, when Manvi regained consciousness, she rushed out of the house and informed neighbours.

Police have recovered a suicide note, in which the man had mentioned his wife's suicide and being denied a share in the family's ancestral land as the reason for taking the drastic step.

SHO, Gosainganj, Deepak Pandey said that Vinod's daughter, Manvi, rushed to the house of her uncle, Udaybhan, who lives in the neighbourhood, and sought his help.

"When Udaybhan reached Manvi's house, he found Vinod hanging from a ventilator while Shyam Sundar was lying on the floor," Pandey said.

Police rushed Vinod and Shyam Sundar to the hospital where both of them were pronounced dead.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor