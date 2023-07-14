Lucknow man sets gas cylinder on fire; sister dead, mother hospitalised

Lucknow, July 14 A 25-year-old woman died and her mother sustained serious burn injuries after a gas cylinder exploded in their house in Lucknow's Cantonment area.

According to police officials, Salman, 28, a drug addict, allegedly attacked his mother Mehrunisa, 55, and sister Ruby, 25, with a knife after a dispute, and later pulled out the pipe of the LPG cylinder and set it on fire on Thursday night.

“The mother was stabbed several times, after which she also sustained burn injuries in the cylinder blast. Ruby, who was present in the house, died due to the blast. Her father Guddu, uncle Kallu and younger brother Shahnawaz were away at the time of the incident,” the police said.

Salman, who is also said to be mentally unstable, has been arrested.

